Anthony Maroon's Hilarious Sledge Aimed At Colleague Ryan Girdler

Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin host Anthony Maroon has hilariously sledged colleague Ryan Girdler. 

Girds decided to take a shot at Maroon yesterday on the Saturday Scrum for a car crash trivia segment on the show last week. 

Well, Maroon got his right of reply.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of the return of I Call Bullshit, with Paul Kent delivering an all-time spray for COVID breacher Wayne Bennett; hear the full chat below.

9 August 2020

