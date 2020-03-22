Anthony Maroon's "I Call Bullshit" Backfired Horrendously With A Classic Stitch-Up
Triple M Sunday Sin-Bin host Anthony Maroon has once again been stitched up by his co-hosts.
An off-air story from Maroon was brought up live on the show During their 'infamous' I Call Bullshit segment.
Maroon was "allegedly" bitten by Channel Nine News reporter Danny Weidler's dog during the off-season.
Hoops, Kenty & Gordie decided to rip in.
