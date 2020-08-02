Anthony Maroon Was Caught Trying To White Ant Yet Another Fox Sports Host

He's done it again.

First it was NRL 360 host Ben Ikin and now Anthony Maroon has been caught trying to white ant yet another Fox Sports host.

And his Sunday Sin-Bin co-hosts James Hooper, Paul Kent and Gorden Tallis weren't going to let Maroon get away with it.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.