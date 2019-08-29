Livewire forward and cult hero Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti is set to stay at Essendon, according to Dan Cherny in The Age.

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne said Western Bulldogs heavy hitters were resigned to losing to him this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“I think even the Bulldogs are resigned to the fact that McDonald-Tipungwuti is very loyal and wants to stay at the Bombers and expect an announcement from the Bombesr on a new deal pretty soon,” Browne said.

“I think he’s going to buck the Bulldogs’ big money offer.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!