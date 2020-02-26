Anthony Seibold's Bold Plan For The #9 Position In Round 1

Anthony Seibold has a bold strategy when it comes to picking who will don the #9 jersey in Round 1.

The Broncos coach is tipped to play both Jake Turpin and Andrew McCullough in this week's trial against the Titans, but has a more unusual plan in mind for his starting 17 when they go up against the Cowboys on March 13th.

Listen below:

In other news, this Saturday's game may not be the only head-to-head in the Titans' and Bronco's immediate future.

After Mal Meninga told Triple M's The Rush Hour with Dobbo that he was prepared to "meet the market" when it comes to poaching David Fifita, reports once again cranked into overdrive about Fifita's future.

That, says Dobbo, is nothing to worry about.

Hear the full chat below:

