Images: Pixabay

From antiques to badges – you’ll find it all at the Antique & Collectors Fair and Exhibition this weekend.

WHEN: SATURDAY JUNE 29 – SUNDAY JUNE 30

WHERE: FOUNDERS PAVILION, TOOWOOMBA SHOWGROUNDS, CORNER GLENVALE & HARVEY ROAD, TOOWOOMBA

TIME: SATURDAY 8:30AM – 4 :00PM & SUNDAY 8:30AM -3:00PM

WHAT:

There is so much on offer – check this out!

Antiques, coins, glassware, jugs, medals., plates, scales, victoriana, books, ceremics, garangenalia, jewellery, money boxes, royal doulton, tools, weights, bottles, dolls, hatpins, kitchenalia, needlework, stamps, toys, whiskey jugs, badges, ephemera, insulators, linen, postcards, signs, vases, & more.

You can also have your items valued with the exhibitions buying, selling, trading valuations.

Refreshments available are available each day with the event supporting diabetes Australia.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!