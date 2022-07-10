Antiviral COVID Treatments Added To PBS For Older And Vulnerable Aussies

Older Australians will be able to access antiviral Covid treatments from Monday as cases escalate across the country.

The lifesaving drugs which will be added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme from tomorrow, are available to those aged over 70 who contract the virus.

In addition, the eligibility criteria have been expanded to include people who are aged over 50 with two or more risk factors for severe disease, Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people aged over 30 with two or more risk factors for severe disease, as well as immunocompromised people over 18.

Adults living with disability who have multiple medical conditions, are also eligible for the antiviral treatments.

More than 73,000 Australians have benefited so far from the antiviral treatments.

Federal health minister Mark Butler said he was “pleased” many more Australians will now be eligible for new antiviral treatments as numbers escalate across the nation.

“These oral antivirals dramatically reduce the risk of severe disease, particularly for older Australians and will keep people out of hospital,” Mr Butler said.

“The former Morrison Government bought hundreds of thousands of doses of these medicines that have been sitting on a shelf instead of being used to help people who are at risk of severe illness.

“Two antivirals are on the PBS meaning these remarkable treatments that normally cost more than $1000 will only be $6.80 for a concession card holder, and around $40 for everyone else," Butler said.

Eligible Australians should speak to their GP and set up a plan in the likely case of contracting Covid.

“People can get antivirals after speaking to a doctor, but they need to act first,” Mr Butler said.

“Speak to your GP and make a plan for what you will do if you get Covid, so you can start taking antivirals as soon as possible after your positive result.” - Mr Butler

It comes as the national death toll surpasses 10,200 driving an Australia-wide appeal for people to consider a fourth vaccine jab.

