Anyone Caught Drink-Driving In NSW Will Lose Their License Immediately

Anyone caught drink-driving in NSW will lose their licence immediately under a tough new penalty regime that will also see offenders fined almost $600.

First time, low-range drink-drivers from May 20 will be slapped with an on-the-spot suspension of their licence for three months and a fine of $561.

Roads Minister Andrew Constance says NSW is taking a "zero-tolerance" approach to drink and drug-driving.

"This means anyone caught drink-driving in NSW, at any level, including low-range, can now lose their licence immediately," the minister said in a statement on Monday.

Drivers found with drugs in their system will face the same penalties if the offence is confirmed by laboratory analysis.

Some 68 people died in alcohol-related crashes on NSW roads last year. Drug-driving resulted in a similar number of deaths.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!