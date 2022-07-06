ANZ And Macquarie Bank Join Commonwealth In Passing On RBA’s Latest Interest Rate Hike

ANZ and Macquarie Bank have joined the Commonwealth in passing on in full, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest interest rate hike by half a percentage point.

The Commonwealth Bank was the first of the big four lenders to raise its variable home loan rates on Wednesday, shortly followed by ANZ who also moved to pass on RBA’s cash rate rise in full by increasing rates on variable home loan products.

CBA's new rates will kick in from 15 July, with the standard variable rate for owner-occupied borrowers going up by 0.50% to 5.90% per annum. While rates on other products have risen to 6.20%, 6.38% and 6.64%.

The bank also confirmed it would pass on the full rate rise to bonus interest accounts GoalSaver and Youthsaver and would introduce a term-deposit rate of 2.5% for 15 months.

CBA has also bumped deposit rates by 0.50%.

Meanwhile, ANZ will lift the bonus interest rate on some of their savings’ accounts by 0.5% from 15 July and offering a term-deposit rate of 2.5 per cent for 11 months from 11 July.

ANZ will also pass on the rate rise to bonus interest account Progress Saver and ANZ Plus in full as of 15 July.

Macquarie Bank then became the third lender to pass on the full 50 basis points to home loan customers, effective from 14 July.

For savers, the interest rate for transaction accounts will be up to 1.75%, while the six-month term deposit interest rate will jump up to 2.4%, and one year to 3.25% both for balances up to $1m.

It follows RBA’s decision to hike the official cash rate by 50 basis points from 0.85 per cent to 1.35 per cent, the highest since May 2019.

Governor of the RBA, Philip Lowe warned on Tuesday that due to a tight labour market and upward pressure on prices, the Board expects to take further action over the months ahead.

“Inflation is forecast to peak later this year and then decline back towards the 2–3 per cent range next year,” he said.

“As global supply-side problems continue to ease and commodity prices stabilise, even if at a high level, inflation is expected to moderate.

“Higher interest rates will also help establish a more sustainable balance between the demand for and the supply of goods and services. Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored and it is important that this remains the case,” Mr Lowe said.

Other major banks are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

