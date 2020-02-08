Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Apparently Aussies Hate Olives On A Pizza More Than Pineapple

New survey shows

Article heading image for Apparently Aussies Hate Olives On A Pizza More Than Pineapple

In news that is sure to create some controversy, Australian’s now dislike olives on a pizza more than pineapple following a survey conducted by Menulog.

In 2019, the food service app received 3.6 million pizza orders, in which they tracked how Australian’s customise their orders.

It found that olives were the most removed topping.

Now, this might be slightly skewed as in NSW, Queensland and the ACT Supreme pizza was the most popular accounting for 16% of state orders.

Overall, Margherita topped the list closely followed by Meatlovers and Hawaiian.

a day ago

