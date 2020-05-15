Apparently Pet Cats Are Killing Machines And We're Not Surprised

A new Australian study has shown that pet cats are killing machines. Why are we not surprised?!

According to the study, a single domesticated cat is capable of killing up to 186 reptiles, birds and mammals in one year. Truly terrifying.

Cats have been known to surprise their owners with a dead bird as a gift every once in a while, but could they do more harm than that without you knowing? Maybe plotting your death?

The study also found that cats only bring back around 15% of their prey. So in other words, WHERE are they hiding the bodies?!

So, what's the solution? Pet owners are being told to make sure their feline friends stay inside to prevent further hunting. So make sure you keep a close eye on your cats!

Love movies? Agree with our assessment of which order to watch the Star Wars movies in? Check out Isolation Watch on Triple M Pub Talk: