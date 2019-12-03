Apparently Smith's Are Releasing Limited Edition Lamington-Flavoured Chips

According to reports.

Apparently Smith's Are Releasing Limited Edition Lamington-Flavoured Chips

Image: Facebook

Seems like the latest limited edition Smith's flavour is going full Aussie.

The chips company will release a limited edition lamington-flavoured bag of chips, starting in January, according to multiple reports.

It might be the most Aussie flavour they've attempted yet.

“We know Australians are increasingly keen to try new flavours, and interest is growing in sweet and savoury combinations," Smith's marketing director Olivia Sutherland said in a statement, according to reports.

"Our latest innovation combines a sweet, quintessentially Aussie cake with Australia’s favourite potato chip.

"It seemed the perfect way to celebrate the Australian summer.”

Ethan Meldrum

an hour ago

Article by:

Ethan Meldrum

