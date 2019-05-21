Apparently We Can Drink Cocktails For A Good Cause!!

Who's keen on a cocktail party for a good cause?

Sounds too good to be true! This Saturday, May 25th The Red Affair will be hosting an elegant cocktail party to help raise money for MS.

For just $120 per person, you'll be treated to awesome music, mouth watering appetisers and premium Tasmanian beverages!

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Tasmania has the highest prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis in Australia making it seven times higher than Queensland.

So far, the charity had raised and then donated over $70,000 to brave Tasmanian's living with MS as well as donating to MS research.

So go ahead and do your part for the community and grab a ticket to The Red Affairs lavish cocktail event! Head to the Facebook for more details.