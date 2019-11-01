Appeal for information after 11-year-old hit by a car overnight.

Police are calling for our help after an 11-year-old girl was struck by a car while out trick or treating last night.

The girl was walking along the Bruce Highway Service Road around 7:30 where she was struck by a small black car near the intersection of Peterson Road.

She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Cairns Hospital with a broken clavicle.

Police are continuing their investigations today, have spoken to potential witnesses and are reviewing CCTV vision.

Anyone with dash-cam or CCTV vision of the incident are being asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

The driver of the vehicle is urged to make contact with police immediately.

