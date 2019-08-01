Appeal For Witnesses: Two Collisions In Mooroopna & GV Highway

There have been two collisions around town recently and police are appealing for witnesses who may be able to assist with information.

MAY 25, 2019:

At approximately 6am, a blue Mazda 3 was travelling South on Midland Highway, Mooroopna.

At the intersection of Midland Highway and Watt Road, a white sedan with no number plates drove through the intersection and hit the blue Mazda, causing damage to the drivers side of the vehicle.

The white sedan left the scene without stopping and drove north on Midland Highway, Mooroopna.

If you know something about this incident please contact Constable Lia at Shepparton Police on 035820 5777

JULY 26, 2019:

At approximately 1:30pm on Friday, July 26, a white Ford wagon was travelling north on the Goulburn Valley Highway adjacent to Nagambie.

The female driver of the Ford was overtaking the prime mover and trailer combination when both vehicles approached the northern on-ramp to the highway from Nagambie.

Another vehicle was about to enter the highway from Nagambie, which saw the truck move from the left lane to the right lane to allow the vehicle to enter. By doing this, the truck collided with the Ford in the right hand lane.

The Ford was then pushed off the road and into the centre median strip before striking the Armco barrier. This cause extensive damage to the vehicle. The truck failed to stop and continued north.

The female driver was conveyed to Goulburn Valley Health hospital with minor injuries.

The truck was described as having a red trailer on the back and unknown colour of the prime mover.

Leading Senior Constable Wright of Seymour Highway Patrol would like to hear from anyone with information about this collision. You can call (03) 57350227 with information.