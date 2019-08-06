Applications Are Now Open For The Youth Advisory Council In Bunbury

Do you have a lot to say? Are you a 'youth' with bundles and bundles of passion for your community? The City of Bunbury is calling for younger people with drive and plenty of ideas to apply for the Youth Advisory Council (YAC).

Anyone between the ages of 12-25 can apply and advocate for the youths of Greater Bunbury. There's 14 seats available on the council, including a Youth Mayor position. The YAC will be in charge of running special events dedicated to helping the younger community.

Applicants are able to apply for a two-year term which will begin in October this year, so you'll have heaps of time to make a positive impact.

Get in quick because applications are open from now until Friday the 13th of September this year. Go get those seats people!

If you think this sounds like something you'd be interested in, click HERE for more information.