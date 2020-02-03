Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Triple M Melbourne 105.1

Applications Are Open Now To Be The Entertainment At Cowboys Home Games

Be quick!

Article heading image for Applications Are Open Now To Be The Entertainment At Cowboys Home Games

Instagram @nqcowboys

We’re too excited for the next Cowboys chapter at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, and now you have the chance to be the entertainment!

If you or maybe your children can thigh-stand, back handspring, or tumble the Cowboys want you.

Your group has to perform for approximately 90 seconds at a Cowboys home game, with a maximum of 30 performers.

Quick catch, the applications are only open to people over 5 years of age.

The Cowboys have 9 spots to fill, so quickly get your application in before next Monday, February 10 to [email protected].

See full details right here!

Triple M Townsville

3 February 2020

Article by:

