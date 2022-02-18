Appreciating The GENIUS Of KISS

"Little did I know they had come up with one of the best marketing things ever"

Dave Gleeson is a diehard Kiss fan. Despite owning every one of their albums, it only just occurred to him that they came up with one of the best marketing strategies which has stood the test of time!

Have a listen to the full chat below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!