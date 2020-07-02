Approved Plans for New Pub Divide Locals

Bundaberg Regional Council have officially signed off on plans to build a new pub in Bargara, but it's a decision that's divided Bundy residents.

Bargara Central Tavern will be constructed featuring a beer garden and bottleshop within the current precinct.

While plenty of pubs and clubs compete for consumer attention in this new COVID world, JB & Jules wanted to know whether the locals are happy with offering.

Is it good business? Will it put out of work locals back into jobs? Or is it taking attention away from the heart of the CBD in town? Have your say.