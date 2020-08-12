Aquamoves Staffer Tests Positive To COVID-19

Greater Shepparton City Council have confirmed an Aquamoves staff member has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the following statement;

The staff member worked at Aquamoves on Tuesday 4 August and the morning of Wednesday 5 August.

The affected staff member is now in self-isolation as are other Aquamoves staff that may have been in contact with their colleague.

Council has closed Aquamoves today to all staff with a deep clean of the facility to be undertaken.

The staff member contracted the virus via a community connection, not from the Aquamoves centre, and acted immediately and responsibility.

In performing their role, the staff member has had minimal close contact with patrons attending Aquamoves on August 4 and 5. A “close contact” is defined as being anyone who has been in close proximity with an affected person for 15 minutes in the same room for two hours.

Contact tracing is now being undertaken by GV Health who will make direct contact with anyone they believe may be at risk of contracting the virus as a result of attending Aquamoves at the identified time.

Council takes the health, safety and wellbeing of its staff and community extremely seriously and is following the Chief Medical Officer’s direction in dealing with a positive on-site case.