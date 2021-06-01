Are We About To Witness The "Softest" Origin Series Ever? MG Weighs In

The recent high tackle crackdown has and will continue to alter rugby league for the rest of time.

But with Origin just around the corner, the rugby league world is wondering if the game's showpiece event will be marshalled the exact same as a NRL club game.

Are we about to witness the "softest" Origin series ever?

Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed in on this very issue.

