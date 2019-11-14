Are We Doing Enough For The Safety Of Cyclists?

The tragic death of Paralympic champion Kieran Modra while he was riding his bike near Gawler yesterday has sparked debate as to whether or not we’re doing enough to ensure the safety of cyclists on our roads.

Mark Ricciuto and Chris Dittmar discussed the issue on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

47-year-old Modra — who won five gold and five bronze medals in different disciplines across eight Paralympics Games — was hit by a car around 7am on Wednesday and died at the scene.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

