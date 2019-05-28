Are You Able To Help With This Investigation?

Toowoomba Police are seeking information from the public in relation to a red 2015 Ford Mustang, with WA rego 1GSZ, which was witnessed driving dangerously on the Gore Highway, Westbrook at about 9am on May 27.

The vehicle was seen to be overtaking dangerously and travelling at high speed.

Police are seeking any members of public travelling between Goondiwindi and Toowoomba between 7am and 9am who may have observed this vehicle driving dangerously, or have dashcam footage of the same vehicle, to please contact them.

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901023994

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!