Are You An Aussie Bloke Called Chris? Because Your Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend Is Looking All Over For You

Are you an Australian bloke by the name of Chris?

Have you lost track of your phone, locked yourself out of your Facebook messenger and just generally found yourself uncontactable in recent times?

Well then you might want to check out pretty much every available wall space in Frankston, Melbourne, because your pregnant ex-girlfriend is desperate to get in contact with you before your baby arrives.

A PSA on the Frankston Community Noticeboard Facebook page is pleading with the mystery man to come forward, asking if he could "please just call her before she destroys the whole city?"

The post is accompanied by a series of photographs showing the various local landmarks now adorned with purple graffiti all saying the same thing: "Chris, u need 2 talk 2 me b4 baby is born or don't bother after."

With the post ticking over 10,000 shares and more than double the amount of comments, it's only a matter of time before "Chris", whoever he may be, is revealed.

