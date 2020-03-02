“Are you bloody bullsh*ting me?”: Mackay man kicks off the week a millionaire

Monday morning just got a whole lot better for a Mackay man, who received a phone call as he kicked off the working week with the news he was suddenly a millionaire.



The North Queenslander held one of the four division one winning entries nationally in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4029 on Saturday 29 February 2020. Each division one winning entry takes home a prize of $1,095,232.37.



This morning, an official from the Lott broke the news to the man, who was completely oblivious to his good fortune.



“Holy sh*t! Did I win one million dollars?” he questioned.



“Are you bloody bullsh*ting me?



“Oh my god. My heart is racing! Are you serious?



“You know, I had such a good feeling about that ticket when I got it. I don’t know why but I just did.



“I could cry. This is so good. Thank you!



“I had no idea at all. This is just crazy! Absolutely crazy.



“I cannot wait to tell my wife. I was having a crappy morning and you’ve certainly turned it around!”



When asked how his prize would change his life, the Mackay man said he would start planning an early retirement.



“This is amazing,” he gushed.



“My wife has been nagging me for years to go on a holiday, so that will be the first thing.



“We will pay off our mortgage and I’ll keep working for now but we can definitely retire a lot earlier than we ever thought.



“This is absolutely life changing!”



The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his million-dollar winning entry online at thelott.com – Australia’s official lotteries.



In 2019, Monday & Wednesday Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia.



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4029 on Saturday 29 February 2020 were 12, 29, 3, 30, 38 and 31, while the supplementary numbers were 22 and 45.



Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4029 – two each from Victoria and Queensland.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 256 so far this financial year, including 67 won by Golden Casket customers.



Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 289 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $333.41 million.



