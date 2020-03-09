Are you going to be this years youth rural ambassador for the Atherton Maize Festival?

It all began in 1962...

That's right, 55 years of the Atherton Maize Festival, and it's gearing up to be one of the biggest and best for 2020.

Today the festival is run by an independent voluntary committee who not only focus on raising funds for our local charities and causes, but also enhance business' engagement and participation in the annual celebration.

But before the fun really begins the committee are looking for the next youth rural ambassador for the event- and they'd love to hear from our local youth who are passionate about helping our community.

We caught up with President Jacqui Webb on how you can get involved:

Want to make the jump? Check out more details HERE.