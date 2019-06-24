Are You Going To Take The Dry July Challenge?

As a “Dry Julyer” two things will happen; not only do you have the opportunity to help local cancer patients – maybe a neighbour or relative - but the flow on effect from 31 days without alcohol could well improve your own general health and wellbeing. Thank you for signing up and supporting Central Coast Local Health District – CoastCanCare and ensuring that money raised stays on the Coast to benefit the local community.

Central Coast Local Health District’s CoastCanCare Wellness Program has provided support, care and assistance to hundreds of adult cancer patients on the Central Coast. The funds that you raise through Dry July will enable CoastCanCare to continue to provide valuable wellbeing and recovery tools – free of charge – to cancer patients on the coast.

For more info and to sign up, click here!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play