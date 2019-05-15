Are You Ready To Make A Meal Of June?

The annual Shepparton Foodshare fundraising dinner is right around the corner and it's not too late for you to get tickets!

Make A Meal Of June will be happening at The Woolshed at Emerald Bank on Wednesday, June 5th.

Foodshare specialises in rescuing food that would normally be used for landfill. Since 2012, Foodshare has saved over two million kilograms of food, donating it to those who need it most.

The fundraiser will be comprised of a three course meal and two special guest speakers from Education First Youth Foyer and Orange Sky, who will talk about how they have given back to the community.

Education First Youth Foyer helps to provide special housing for those who need a bit of extra assistance while they focus on their studies, helping to build a much brighter future for our youngsters.

Orange Sky offers help in the form of free laundry services, showers and friendly conversation.

Even with foundations like these, the homeless people of Shepparton still need your help! Tickets are $80 each and for every dollar donated, the equivalent of 10 full meals are provided!

So don't be shy, do your part for the community and head to the website for more info!