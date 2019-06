Are you storm ready Central Coast?



Storms cause an average of $1.56 billion of damage in NSW every year,… so it’s worth doing what you can. Central Coast Council has some simple steps to help you ‘Get Ready’ for storms:

Clean out gutters and downpipes … Secure or put away loose items in your yard or balcony … Check your roof is in good repair … and look out for each other.



Learn more about getting ready for storms and all emergencies here

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play