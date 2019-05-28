Are You The Hunter's Latest Millionaire?

There's a new millionaire in the Hunter - but it looks like they don't know it.

Three people took out the division one jackpot in the Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw on May 27, including a mystery player who purchased a ticket from Greenhills Newsagency.

Each player has won a guaranteed $1,000,000 dollars.

It's been confirmed the lucky winner is registered to a Players Club card, but Lotto officials have been unable to make contact.

The winning numbers were 24, 18, 35, 40, 11 and 29, while the supplementary numbers were 27 and 38.