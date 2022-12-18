Argentina’s World Cup Win Will Be Remembered As The Greatest

This morning (Australian time), Lionel Messi led his side, Argentina, to a thrilling Fifa World Cup victory - the third for the nation, but no doubt the one to be remembered.

France never backed down, forcing Argentina to win three stages of football, tied at the 90th and 120th minute before going into penalty shootout.

After 120 minutes of football, Argentina and France were deadlocked at 3-3, two of those from Messi, while an impressive hat-trick came from Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

Mbappé’s hat-trick edged him pass Messi to earn the Cup’s golden boot, scoring eight for the tournament.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 23rd minute, with Angel Di Maria extending their side’s lead to 2-0 only 13 minutes later.

No response from France came until the 80th minute where Mbappé found his first goal through a penalty, while only a minute later, the superstar netted his second, tying his team 2-2.

The deadlock remained in the half an hour extra time, with Messi and Mbappé finding their second and third goals respectively.

Argentina were simply too good come the penalty shootout, with Messi, Paulo Dybala, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel all nailing their shots.

For France, Mbappé found the net in France’s opening shot, however, misses from Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni had their team down 3-1 at the end of the third round of shots.

Randal Kolo Muani had to net his side’s fourth shot – which he was able to, but Montiel’s to follow secured Argentina’s World Cup victory.

