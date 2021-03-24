ARIA Announce Award In Memory Of Michael Gudinski

Today ARIA have announced the changes to an award as a tribute for the late Michael Gudinski.

The Australian Recording Industry Association are renaming their most sort after award from Breakthrough Artist to Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist ARIA Award, to acknowledge Gudinski's passion for Australian breakthrough musicians.

The news was announced today, on the day of Michael Gudinski AM's State Funeral, being held at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena and streamed on the LiSTNR app.

Michael Gudinski passed away March 2nd, age 68.

