ARIA Awards: Baker Boy Sweeps Up As Australia Pays Tribute To Judith Durham, Archie Roach And Olivia Newton-John
ARIA Awards: Baker Boy Sweeps Up As Australia Pays Tribute To Judith Durham, Archie Roach And Olivia Newton-John
Tones and I wins Song of the Year
The biggest names in Australian music gathered in Sydney overnight for the 2022 ARIA Awards.
First Nations talent took centre-stage with rapper Baker Boy, the biggest winner of the night taking out five gongs including Album of the Year for his release Gela leaving him speechless:
"Oh my God! Oh My. Sorry, oh my heart," he exclaimed.
Otherwise known as Danzal James Baker, the award-winning artist then delivered his acceptance speech in his indigenous language Yolŋu Matha, which is native to northeast Arnhem Land.
Meanwhile, Tones and I won Song of the Year for her track Cloudy Day, her fifth ARIA Award win, and said the awards had an awesome line-up in 2022.
"It’s pretty cool to see the future of Australian music representing tonight," she said.
And Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi chocked back tears in a video message.
"She was so grateful and so moved by all of the support that she received from Australia during her cancer battle (excuse me).
"I just wanted to say thank you for remembering her so beautifully," she said.
While The Seekers singer Judith Durham was honoured with tributes sang by Casey Donovan and Dami Im.
And Archie Roach won best Independent Release for One Song, with performances by Budjerah, Thelma Plum and Jess Mauboy in honour of his memory.
Full list of winners:
Album of the Year: Baker Boy - Gela
Best Solo Artist: Baker Boy - Gela
Song of the Year: Tones And I - Cloudy Day
Best Group: Amyl and The Sniffers - Comfort To Me
Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist: King Stingray - King Stingray
Best Pop Release: The Kid LAROI - Thousand Miles
Best Dance/Electronic Release: Luude - Down Under
Best Hip Hop/Rap Release: Baker Boy - Gela
Best Soul/R&B Release: Budjerah - Conversations
Best Independent Release: Archie Roach - One Song
Best Rock Album: Amyl and The Sniffers - Comfort To Me
Best Adult Contemporary Album: Julia Jacklin - PRE PLEASURE
Best Country Album: Casey Barnes - Light It Up
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album: The Chats - Get F**ked
Best Blues and Roots Album: William Crighton - Water and Dust
Best Children's Album: The Wiggles - ReWiggled
Best Video: Every Side Of You - Vance Joy, William Bleakley
Best Australian Live Act: The Wiggles - The OG Wiggles Reunion/Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour
Most Popular International Artist: Harry Styles - Harry's House
Music Teacher Award: Matt Orchard - Apollo Bay P-12 Colleg
Best Classical Album: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Sir Andrew Davis - The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral works By Carl VineBest Jazz Album: Mildlife - Live From South Channel Island
Best Original Soundtrack: Australian Chamber Orchestra & Richard Tognetti - River
Best World Music Album: Joseph Tawadros with William Barton - History Has A Heartbeat
