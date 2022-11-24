ARIA Awards: Baker Boy Sweeps Up As Australia Pays Tribute To Judith Durham, Archie Roach And Olivia Newton-John

The biggest names in Australian music gathered in Sydney overnight for the 2022 ARIA Awards.

First Nations talent took centre-stage with rapper Baker Boy, the biggest winner of the night taking out five gongs including Album of the Year for his release Gela leaving him speechless:

"Oh my God! Oh My. Sorry, oh my heart," he exclaimed.

Otherwise known as Danzal James Baker, the award-winning artist then delivered his acceptance speech in his indigenous language Yolŋu Matha, which is native to northeast Arnhem Land.

Meanwhile, Tones and I won Song of the Year for her track Cloudy Day, her fifth ARIA Award win, and said the awards had an awesome line-up in 2022.

"It’s pretty cool to see the future of Australian music representing tonight," she said.

And Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi chocked back tears in a video message.

"She was so grateful and so moved by all of the support that she received from Australia during her cancer battle (excuse me).

"I just wanted to say thank you for remembering her so beautifully," she said.

While The Seekers singer Judith Durham was honoured with tributes sang by Casey Donovan and Dami Im.

And Archie Roach won best Independent Release for One Song, with performances by Budjerah, Thelma Plum and Jess Mauboy in honour of his memory.

Full list of winners:

Album of the Year: Baker Boy - Gela

Best Solo Artist: Baker Boy - Gela

Song of the Year: Tones And I - Cloudy Day

Best Group: Amyl and The Sniffers - Comfort To Me

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist: King Stingray - King Stingray

Best Pop Release: The Kid LAROI - Thousand Miles

Best Dance/Electronic Release: Luude - Down Under

Best Hip Hop/Rap Release: Baker Boy - Gela

Best Soul/R&B Release: Budjerah - Conversations

Best Independent Release: Archie Roach - One Song

Best Rock Album: Amyl and The Sniffers - Comfort To Me

Best Adult Contemporary Album: Julia Jacklin - PRE PLEASURE

Best Country Album: Casey Barnes - Light It Up

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album: The Chats - Get F**ked

Best Blues and Roots Album: William Crighton - Water and Dust

Best Children's Album: The Wiggles - ReWiggled

Best Video: Every Side Of You - Vance Joy, William Bleakley

Best Australian Live Act: The Wiggles - The OG Wiggles Reunion/Fruit Salad TV Big Show Tour

Most Popular International Artist: Harry Styles - Harry's House

Music Teacher Award: Matt Orchard - Apollo Bay P-12 Colleg

Best Classical Album: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Sir Andrew Davis - The Enchanted Loom: Orchestral works By Carl VineBest Jazz Album: Mildlife - Live From South Channel Island

Best Original Soundtrack: Australian Chamber Orchestra & Richard Tognetti - River

Best World Music Album: Joseph Tawadros with William Barton - History Has A Heartbeat

