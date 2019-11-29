ARIA CEO Discusses The Power Of Streaming For Australian Artists

Joining Triple M Melbourne's The Hot Breakfast this week for the 2019 ARIA Awards, ARIA CEO Dan Rosen discussed the benefits of streaming for Australian musicians.

Talking of the international success from Aussie acts The Teskey Brothers and Tones & I, who will reach 1 billion streams worldwide by the end of the year, streaming has taken our local artists to a wider audience.

This year 80% of money made by for Australian musicians is from streaming, with global platforms making it much easier to go #1 around the world, without leaving Aus.

Although it's not as easy as just uploading a song, Rosen still understands you need to create great songs that connect with people.

Listen to the full interview:



Well done to all of the 2019 ARIA Award winners.

Catch up on more from the ARIA Awards here

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:





Want more Triple M Aussie? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.