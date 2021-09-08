Ark Energy And Townsville Port Signed On To Export Green Hydrogen

Ark Energy, the sister company to Sun Metals, along with the Port of Townsville have signed an agreement on a feasibility study to collaborate on the export of hydrogen.

Queensland energy minister Mick de Brenni announced the Memorandum of Understanding, investigating the development of a 'transport-focused' renewable facility at Sun Metals zinc refinery in Townsville.

“Now, through partnerships like this one, Queensland hydrogen will help decarbonise the world and create decent, secure jobs for regional Queenslanders. Our key strategic advantage in Queensland is our State-owned ports.” - MP Mick de Brenni

The Townsville Briefing

The first adventurous goal outlined is to export green hydrogen to customers in Asia, with demand as high as 200,000 tonnes per annum.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the deal hopes to deliver thousands of jobs to the region.

"This region can really benefit from the use of renewables and green energy and clean energy to turn itself into a major manufacturing hub, not just for a domestic market, but for an international market" - Cr Jenny Hill

"I think it’s a great idea to have two places in Queensland producing hydrogen," she said, "so what we can do differently here than anywhere else in the world is make green hydrogen".

The local project has the support of Ark Energy CEO Daniel Kim, “we believe that Townsville has the potential to become a major global hub for hydrogen exports,” he said.

"The MOU with the Port of Townsville is an important step in our journey to investigate this exciting export opportunity, which has the potential to transform the regional economy of North Queensland.” - Daniel Kim

The project will garner fleet owners to transition from diesel to hydrogen fuel cell commercial vehicles.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.