ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys Explains What Would Need To Happen Before The NRL Relocated To Queensland

He may be low on sleep but the Peter V'landys train keeps chugging.

The Australian Rugby League Commission chairman was yesterday faced with the unenviable task of reinstating Project Apollo guidelines after a concerning rise in community transmission of coronavirus in Sydney.

The move prompted questions about whether the NRL would end up relocating to Queensland until cases in New South Wales stabilised - but V'landys is adamant that they're "nowhere near that stage".

But that doesn't mean some teams won't be required relocate at all.

Listen below:

V'landys also explained why biosecurity experts ultimately ruled to make a move back to Project Apollo.

"We always look at the data when we make these decisions, we don't base it on emotion," V'landys told The Rush Hour with MG.

"On their advice, we decided to re-introduce the Apollo protocols for our players.

"It will make it a bit harder for them, unfortunately, but it will protect the players and the community whilst this uncertainty is present."

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.