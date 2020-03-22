ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys Has Responded To PM Scott Morrison's Banning Of Non-Essential Travel

ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has responded to Prime Minister Scott Morrison essentially banning non-essential domestic travel.

V'landys opened up about what it means regarding the NRL when he joined Triple M's Sunday Sin-Bin.

In an interview which will take a lot to unpack V'landys also touched on the possibility of moving the entire competition to Townsville, punishment for players if they don't self-isolate plus the latest calendar date the NRL can play to; hear the full chat below.