Arnold Reveals The Grim 'Politics' Crippling Australian Football
'Going to Suffer In The Long Run'
Getty
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold admits "too much politics" has been at the sticking point of Australian football's downfall on the international stage and in the A-League.
Speaking on Triple M's Rush Hour, Arnold revealed the key issues starving Australia's up and coming talent from competing at the elite levels.
"When I took over in 2018, and I knew that Tim Cahil, Mile Jedinak and Mark Milligan were going to retire, I looked and thought 'Where am I going to get players from?'" Arnold said.
