Socceroos coach Graham Arnold admits "too much politics" has been at the sticking point of Australian football's downfall on the international stage and in the A-League.

Speaking on Triple M's Rush Hour, Arnold revealed the key issues starving Australia's up and coming talent from competing at the elite levels.

"When I took over in 2018, and I knew that Tim Cahil, Mile Jedinak and Mark Milligan were going to retire, I looked and thought 'Where am I going to get players from?'" Arnold said.

