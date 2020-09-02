Arnold Schwarzenegger To Star In His First TV Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is jumping over to TV! He's announced his return in his own spy adventure series.

The series is set to be created by Nick Santora of Scorpion, and is said to be circled around Arnold as a spy, accompanied by his on-screen daughter.

Skydance Television will be developing the show, with Arnold as Executive Producer.

The unnamed show will hopefully be pitched to streamers shortly and casting for the daughter is apparently already underway.

This would be Arnie's first major scripted TV role, not including his stint on Celebrity Apprentice in 2017.

We're keen for Arnold to take to the small screen, especially as a spy!

