Arnott's Set To Release Sausage Sizzle And Meat Pie Flavoured Shapes

Just when you thought the most delicious biscuits couldn't get any better, Arnott's are about to release sausage sizzle and meat pie flavoured SHAPES!

Arnott's Marketing Manager Shannon Wright said: "There's no question that Aussies love a meat pie and a sausage sizzle.

"After the overwhelming response we received for Shapes VEGEMITE and Cheese last year, we wanted to expand our Shapes Aussie Legends range with more of these tastes Australians love.