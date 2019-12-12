Arnott's Set To Release Sausage Sizzle And Meat Pie Flavoured Shapes
As Aussie As It Gets!
Arnott's
Just when you thought the most delicious biscuits couldn't get any better, Arnott's are about to release sausage sizzle and meat pie flavoured SHAPES!
Arnott's Marketing Manager Shannon Wright said: "There's no question that Aussies love a meat pie and a sausage sizzle.
"After the overwhelming response we received for Shapes VEGEMITE and Cheese last year, we wanted to expand our Shapes Aussie Legends range with more of these tastes Australians love.
"Shapes means Flavour You Can See, and the new Aussie Legends range will be hard to miss."
If you're wondering how these shapes will actually taste when you inhale them by the box, Arnott's have provided a flavour description.
The Meat Pie packet 'offers sweet tomato, rich gravy beef, with subtle pepper and onion notes, layered onto buttery pastry' - sounds fancy.
While the Sausage Sizzle 'offers a charred beef, smokey and savoury barbecue bite, with notes of baked bread, caramelised onion, and sweetness from the BBQ sauce'.
SHUT UP AND TAKE OUR MONEY!
