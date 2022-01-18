Arrest Made As 100 Car Tyres Slashed In Adelaide’s CBD

A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly slashed the tyres of around 100 cars in Adelaide's CBD on Tuesday.

Authorities were flooded with calls on Tuesday from frustrated owners reporting their tyres had been slashed, initially on Wright St about 3:15am.

After police surveyed surrounding streets, they discovered more cars have been damaged in the vandalism spree on Gouger St, Mill St, Coglin St, Pitt St, and more on Waymouth St, Young St, Eliza St, Morphett St and a nearby car park.

A 39-year-old Novar Gardens man was arrested about 9pm on Tuesday.

He has been charged with multiple counts of property damage and refused bail.

He is expected to front the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

