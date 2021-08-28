'Arrogant, Bully': The Dead Set Legends React To Latrell Mitchell's Big Hit On Joey Manu

The Dead Set Legends have weighed in on South Sydney Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell's shocking hit on his former Roosters teammate, Joey Manu.

Mitchell's shoulder clattered into Manu's face, with the Roosters centre now expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 season with a fractured eye socket.

"It just got personal. I know they've won premierships together, but sometimes Latrell's confidence can get the better of him," Wendell Sailor said.

"There's that borderline arrogance, entitlement in his game."

