Arrow And Demetriou Crack Up Saturday Scrum Team

South Sydney back-rower Jai Arrow didn’t let his opportunity go to waste as a guest host on the Triple M Saturday Scrum when his coach Jason Demetriou phoned in.

Arrow piped up with the question, "The boys want to know who your favourite player is, why it’s Cody Walker, and can you get him to stop bullying me?”

Demetriou replied, “I can’t get him to stop bullying you, it’s the highlight of my week.”

When further pressed on who his favourite player was, he gave a funny explanation on why it was South Sydney captain Cameron Murray.

“It’s the worst part of my week sitting in press conferences with that handsome fella.”

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!