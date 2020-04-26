Arryn Siposs Discusses His Path To The NFL
On the Hot Breakfast.
Former St Kilda forward Arryn Siposs joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to discuss his road to the NFL.
Siposs was picked up as a free-agent by the Detroit Lions yesterday.
He explained his journey from a delisted AFL footballer to making it to the big leagues in the States.
The 27 year-old also spoke about the uncertainty on draft day and which teams he was in contact with throughout the day.
Siposs played 28 games and booted 22 goals for the Saints over five seasons.