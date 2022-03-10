Arson Squad Investigate Cause Of Suspicious Fire At Perth Primary School

Western Australia Police are investigating a suspicious fire that ripped through a Perth primary school overnight.

According to police, the fire started at Yale Primary School at around 11PM on Wednesday evening before setting off fire alarms.

Emergency services were quick to arrive on scene where they found the computer room completely engulfed in flames.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

It took fire fighters approximately 25 minutes to contain the blaze which completely destroyed everything inside the building.

According to Maddington Fire Station officer Simone Cooper, the arson squad are still looking into the cause of the blaze.

“Crews did a sensational job to contain and control it to one building, which we think was the computer room,” she said.

“At this stage the cause is unknown and we have arson squad here investigating.

“There was nobody here other than security when we arrived. We don’t know whether it was intentional or accidental.”

Arson squad investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to the cause of the blaze and anyone who has CCTV footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.