Arson Suspected As Fire Rips Through Strip Club In Melbourne’s CBD

A Melbourne landmark has been gutted by fire overnight, prompting authorities to investigate the cause behind the CBD blaze.

The old Goldfingers strip club was engulfed in flames about 12.15am, sending plums of smoke into the night sky and shattering windows.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victoria Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Emergency crews arrived at the abandoned building located at the intersection of Lonsdale and King streets within four-minutes, to find the fire had consumed the upper floors and spread to two neighbouring buildings.

It took 60 firefighters about 90 minutes to bring under control until, with the blaze fully extinguish around 6am.

Matthew Blandford from Fire Rescue Victoria said warned the clean-up will take most of the day.

“Due to the structural integrity of the building, we haven’t been able to send crews inside the building to do a proper search,” he told 3AW.

“Most of our firefighting has been done externally today.”

One of the CBD's largest blazes in recent years, Mr Blandford said they were some hotspots still “smouldering” in the building.

Arson squad detectives will investigate the fast-moving fire, to try and determine the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport is adjusting traffic signals through the city to move traffic around the scene with the intersection of King and Lonsdale streets closed until further notice.

“There will be major delays as the intersection will be closed to traffic and pedestrians for some time,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au .

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr