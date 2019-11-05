Once a month locals get together to unleash their creative side and 'have a go' at Art In The Park Wyong, bringing professional artists together with the community. Every second Saturday on the month, get hands on at this interactive market with painting, weaving, clay, story telling and more!

Bring a picnic rug, the family and a smile for a fun day out!

Just a gold coin donation for each activity.

What: Art In The Park Wyong

When: 9th November - 2pm-4pm

Where: Wyong Town Park