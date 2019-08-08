Artists Have Filled CBD Spots With Art Pieces Until End Of The Weekend

Are you ready to get a dose of colour and art culture? This is your chance!

Artists have taken over 30 empty spaces in the CBD and are breathing new life into the city with creative activity, thanks to Pop Up North Queensland (PUNQ) by Umbrella Studio a pop-up art festival running until Sunday, now you just have to get the kids in the car and go check it out!

Each space is run by artists and features a vibrant array of workshops, performance and exhibitions.

It all includes pottery/ceramics, fashion, painting, drawing, music, photography, music, digital projection, large-scale installations, jewellery, textiles, printmaking and puppetry.

There are over 50 workshops and events taking place between now and the Sunday 11 August, so clear your calendar!

For a map of where and when it’s happening, just click this link!

