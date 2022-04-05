As Cases Rise Across Australia Restrictions Come And Go

Living in a perpetual state of extremes, Australian states and territories are marking their Covid response differences as we ease into the year.

As Queensland reunites its citizens with lifting vaccine mandates from April 14, South Australia remains on-schedule to remove mask mandates by the same time, while New South Wales has ruled out relaxing Covid isolation rules in the immediate.

"Many people are not, it would appear, not actually reporting the positive cases," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

"We understand that they may have symptoms that are very mild, and they just don't think it's necessary”

“But I can tell you that the public health physicians are of the view that it’s at least 50 per cent more, even higher, than that we’re currently seeing in the numbers,” he said.

Meanwhile, both Western Australia and Victoria are set to extend their emergency powers.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the state’s pandemic declaration will be extended past next week, with a surge of Covid cases and hospitalisation expected to peak this month.

“We’ll get the public health advice but there’s every expectation that that advice will see the pandemic orders extended,” he said.

However, with minimal restrictions currently imposed on Victorians, Mr Foley said “That’s always the goal, to have the absolute smallest footprint of restrictions that we possibly can have.”

It follows Premier Mark McGowan’s announcement on Monday that WA will remain in a state of emergency beyond July.

The move will see many of the state’s pandemic restrictions due to expire on July 4, drawn out for a second time, following a six-month extension in late 2021.

“One thing I’ve noticed about Covid is it is very unpredictable and so things can come along you didn’t expect”

“And that’s why having the capacity and the powers to do those things, I think is important,” Mr McGowan said.

All the while, Tasmania suspends itself in 'watch and act' mode, deliberating over easing close contact rules amid mounting pressure from business leaders.

More than likely to occur in May, Director of Public Health, Dr Mark Veitch, claimed it would be too much of a risk to lift the restriction now amid a surge in Covid cases.

“The experience of a number of countries overseas that have dropped quarantine has seen quite steep spikes in case numbers and some of the other mainland Australian states have done some modelling that suggests the consequences of the premature dropping of quarantine requirements could make things worse rather than better,” Dr Veitch purported.

So, in the end, Covid restrictions and pandemic powers will play out differently across jurisdictions, just as the virus sings to its own merry tune.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8,145

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 242 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 918

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 41 / 5

Queensland

New cases: 9,946

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 479 / 15

New South Wales

New cases: 19,183

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,467 / 56

Victoria

New cases: 12,007

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 339 / 18

South Australia

New cases: 5,068

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 206 / 11

Tasmania

New cases: 2,437

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 44 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: 14,120

Covid-related deaths: 23

Hospital and ICU admissions: 692 / 30

