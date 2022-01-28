Ash Barty Into Aus Open Final, Breaks 42-Year Drought

Ipswich local Ash Barty has cruised through to her first ever Australian Open final, defeating American Madi Keys on Thursday night.

The world number one and two-time Slam Champ has performed without a hitch so far this tournament, and is still yet to lose a set!

In what many pundits predicted as a danger game, Barty dominated Keys in the semi-final winning in just over an hour of play.

She became the first Australian female to advance to the Australian Open Final since fellow Queenslander Wendy Turnbull in 1980.

In Saturday night's decider, Barty will square off against American Danielle Collins to complete her quest of a third Grand Slam trophy.

Following Ash's match on Rod Laver Arena, Collins defeated 20-year-old Iga Swiatek in straight sets to reach her first Grand Slam Championship match.

Elsewhere at Melbourne Park, the doubles event has generated plenty of fanfare after four Australians managed to win their semi-final matches.

Competing at a similar time on Thursday, the frenetic wildcard pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in front of a packed home crowd.

Only minutes after the 'Special K's' advanced to their first doubles Final, journeymen Matt Ebden and Max Purcell claimed victory on Margaret Court Arena.

The unseeded duo defeated their opponents 6-3, 7-6 to set up a mouthwatering all-Australian doubles Final!

The action continues on Friday, as Matteo Berrettini takes on 20-time Slam winner Rafael Nadal. The winner will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in the penultimate match.

